Airline traffic drops as Gainesville Regional remains open amidst COVID-19 outbreak

As people prepare for a state-wide stay at home order, flights are still coming and going from the Gainesville Regional Airport. But the traffic is down.

Officials with the airport say only essential employees are on the job, and they are required to stay open.

The airport is sending and receiving flights containing critical supplies and personnel. It would take executive action to direct the FAA to shut down an airport.

They say traffic is down to just 10 percent at the Gainesville Regional Airport.