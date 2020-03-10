Airlines slash flights, freeze hiring as virus cuts travel

(AP) - Airlines are slashing flights and freezing hiring as they experience a sharp drop in bookings and a rise in cancellations in the face of the spreading coronavirus.

Delta Air Lines said Tuesday that travel demand has fallen so badly in the past week that it expects one-third of seats to be empty this month on flights within the U.S.

The airline is slashing international flights by 20 to 25% and domestic flights by 10 to 15%, according to CNN.

Delta reported they are waiving change fee for all international and domestic flights through April 30 for tickets booked on and before March 9.

American Airlines is also reporting a decrease in bookings, according to CNN, and announced deep cuts to flights. CNN reported the company is reducing their international capacity by 10% this summer compared to its current schedule. They also plan to cut domestic travel by 7.5% this next month.

The drop in travel demand is across the board while business travelers are grounded as meetings and conferences are being canceled, and leisure travelers are avoiding unnecessary trips.

Delta says fear of travel is felt most sharply among people over 55, and it’s worse on the West Coast than the East Coast.

