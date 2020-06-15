Alachua Co. Commission receives hundreds of emails asking to defund law enforcement

After weeks of protests nationwide, Alachua County leaders are receiving hundreds of emails from people asking them to defund law enforcement to pay for other community projects and programs.

The emails are calling for a decrease in police spending but county leaders are still trying to figure out where they stand on the topic.

Residents are proposing commissioners allocate more money to healthcare, education and community programs.

Alachua County Commission Chair Hutch Hutchinson says there is not a simple answer to this.

What he would like is for commissioners to work on a program that pairs a social worker or a case worker with a deputy on calls where a someone may be in distress.

"I welcome the discussion. I think it's nationally and statewide, we all have the wake-up call that we need to do a better job and we got the funds to allocate,” he said.

He cites a similar initiative already underway with Gainesville Police, but says it is too early to say where exactly the money would come from to fund the county version of the program.

Commissioner Ken Cornell says he would like to see how law enforcement agencies are proposing improving before he comments on the topic.

Commissioner Marihelen Wheeler says the board will further discuss these proposals during budget hearings this summer.

Calls were made to Commissioners Chuck Chesnut And Mike Byerly but TV20 has not received a response.