Alachua Co. Sheriff's Office employee fired over social media comments

The Alachua County Sheriff's Office is launching an investigation into an employee recently suspended over comments she made on social media.

A spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office tells TV20, the employee has been working with them since October 2011.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the comments were made on Monday by Ashley Mauger, a Technical Services Bureau Employee.

Residents took screenshots of her Facebook comments in response to a Gainesville Police Department post, forwarding them to ASO.

Mauger was suspended Tuesday, the day after the comments were made.

"We have a social media policy, we all know what to expect and how to govern ourselves on social media by that policy. Obviously, it was a violation of that and we will let the investigation run its course,” Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Art Forgey said.

ASO’s social media policy says employees shall not use any kind of social media in anyway that detracts from their mission.

Sheriff Sadie Darnell will have the final say in determining if the employee will be terminated from her position.

The screenshots of the comments are attached to this article.