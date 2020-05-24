Alachua Community to honor veterans at Memorial Day Ceremony

It's been a week in the making, but Monday morning, more-than 2,000 residents of Alachua will honor the veterans of their community.

Memorial Day is a national holiday devoted to honor the memory of those who died in combat while serving their country.

Alachua Mayor and Turkey Creek resident, Gib Coerper, wanted to expand the holiday to include paying respects to the veterans living in Turkey Creek.

“We have a lot of good veterans here in Turkey Creek and a lot of good people who support veterans here. There’s over 2000 people that live here so I’m hoping that golf carts will be in regular time this time.”

At roughly 9 a.m., residents will line up along Turkey Creek Boulevard, while adhering to social distance practices, with signs, posters, American flags, and other materials supporting veterans.

Veterans will ride in a car or golf cart and drive passed their neighbors while making a couple loops along the boulevard.

Speakers and a microphone will also be set up to play taps.

Mayor Coerper also invited a few other local and state leaders to attend the celebration.