Alachua County Christian Pastor Association to host its community relief day drive-thru

Members of the community can pick up their next batch of groceries at the Oaks Mall this week.

Two North Central Florida organizations, the Alachua County Christian Pastor Association and Farm Share Inc., will host its Community Relief Day at the Oaks Mall on West Newberry Road.

The drive-thru event will take place from 9 a.m. to. 12 p.m. on Thursday April 23. Drivers must pull up, turn on the car lights and pop open the trunks for volunteers to place food inside the car.

Walk ups and people riding bikes will not be allowed to pick up. For those who cannot leave their home, the ACCPA has a 311 hotline to request delivery services.

