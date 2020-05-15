Alachua County COVID-19 Recovery Dashboard



The next phase of reopening in North Central Florida is on the way as the percentage of positive cases trends downward according to Governor Ron DeSantis. In Alachua county, leaders will use that same metric of percentages for plans to reopen.

County Commissioner Ken Cornell said, "We continue to follow what the data tells us."

Alachua county has started a COVID-19 recovery dashboard that shows total cases, total tested and the percentage of positive cases per day.

"If we would focus on our percent positive from a tracking perspective instead of factual that's the number that's most meaningful as we continue to ramp up and increase our testing."

Since late April, Alachua county has reported no more than 4-percent positive of those who are tested.

The state of Florida is currently at seven percent.

Cornell adds these numbers are being used to better decide how to reopen in the county.

"And so that gives you the ability to really move forward with opening up more businesses and the businesses need us to do that. Our economy needs us to do that. So anything we can do to help facilitate that process we stand ready to do."

The COVID-19 testing data for Alachua county is reported up until Tuesday and shows nearly 9500 people have been tested so far.

Delay in data is likely due to the number of testing sites throughout the county and hundreds of tests administered per day but

Cornell added that it won't take long before percentages are available daily.