Alachua County COVID-19 Resource Portal

Alachua County has a new resource for people in the area.

The Alachua County Government has released a new web-based portal that allows people to see all of the resources available to them here in the county during the COVID-19 crisis. On the portal, they have multiple tabs that include allowing people to ask a question, request assistance, and report an emergency order violation. They have a list of frequently asked questions on the website as well. People can also petition to have their business deemed an "Essential Business."

Under the frequently asked questions section, there are a range of topics discussed here including what to do to help feed your family during this crisis and what to do if you can't pay your electric bill.

If you want to find out more information about the resources click here.

