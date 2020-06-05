Alachua County Christian Pastors Association hosts drive-thru food distribution

The Alachua County Christian Pastors Association held another drive-thru food distribution today.

The organization makes it easy for people to drive up and pop their vehicle's trunk. Food is given out on a first come first served basis.

This morning's event was at the Alachua County Fairgrounds.

The Christian Pastors Association has held similar events since the pandemic started.

An organizer for the event told TV20 about 400,000 pounds of food has been given out in the last 3 months.