Drive-thru wedding window helps couples tie the knot



Love is in the air at the Alachua county clerk of courts where couples can drive through and leave as newlyweds.

Jess Irby, the clerk of courts, said, "You know, it's such a troubling trying time, there's so much bad news out there and so to have something like this, I think it's shedding a little fun, a little light-heartedness and is really a nice fun day."

30 couples called in to secure their spot

Alix and Bill Knowles said, "Oh we're so excited, we've been looking forward to this for a very long time."

All were welcome with their marriage license, a photo ID and thirty bucks.

The Knowles newlyweds added, "We planned on getting married in December but with everything going on we decided to move it up because things just became really important to us and we know, we just want to spend the rest of our lives together."

One Tampa couple grabbed the last open spot.

Melanee and Sylvester Carmickal said, "When you got true love in your life, don't let nobody stop that."

The Carmickal's say they will go the distance to make love work.

"Don't give up. Don't give up on love, don't give up on your dreams all because of this pandemic and everything. There's always hope and you always got to put your trust in God and believe that everything is going to work out."

If you're thinking about getting married, start writing out your vows now. In about two weeks, on May 14th, the clerk of courts office will be back at it again to wed more couples in its drive-thru.

