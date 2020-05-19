Alachua County Commission votes to eliminate requiring face masks

In a 3 to 2 vote, the Alachua County Commission decided to end their ordinance requiring the use of face masks in public spaces in the county.

Commissioners Byerly, Cornell, and Chestnut voted to eliminate the ordinance, while Commissioners Warren and Chairman Hutchinson voted to keep it in place.

On May 1, the Commission had voted to enact an ordinance requiring face coverings in interior public spaces, like businesses. The order came shortly after the Governor announced the phased reopening of the State.

According to the Gainesville Police Department and the Alachua County Sheriff's Office, no citations have been issued for lack of facial coverings.