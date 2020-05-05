Alachua County Commissioner draws Facebook criticism after shopping without a mask despite favoring mask requirement

Photos of Alachua County Commissioner Robert "Hutch" Hutchinson caused a stir on social media, after the outspoken proponent of requiring face masks was photographed shopping without a mask.

The pictures show Hutchinson failing to wear a facial covering while shopping at the Winn Dixie on Southwest 16th Avenue on Monday, April 27.

At the county's BOCC meeting the next day, commissioners discussed what steps they would take to ensure public safety while tackling the governor’s Phase 1 Orders. Hutchinson argued in favor of requiring shoppers to wear masks, and has held his position since.

On May 1, Alachua County Commissioners agreed to open restaurants and retail businesses at 25 percent capacity. The county’s most updated emergency order strongly recommends that people wear face coverings or masks when working or visiting places such as grocery stores, restaurants, retail stores, pharmacies, construction sites and public transportation.

These limitations do not apply to hospitals or medical facilities as workers follow the protocol as issued by the facility's licensing body.

Hutchinson has not responded to TV20’s requests for an interview or statement on the matter.

