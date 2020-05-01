Alachua County Commissioners agree on stricter Phase One order

We're continuing our coverage of the coronavirus and how Governor Ron DeSantis' new phase one order will impact North Central Florida.

Today Alachua County Commissioners discussed the amendments they're adding to the governor's phase one order.

The biggest change out of the county's meeting today is a mandate requiring face masks.

After many discussions about people wearing masks, the Board of County Commissioners decided to require people to wear some kind of face-covering when they're at an essential business.

The list of essential businesses hasn't changed besides allowing retail to open under a one per 500 square feet restriction.

The order doesn't require people to actually purchase a mask, any kind of cover to your face and nose per CDC guidelines will work.

Alachua County spokesman, Mark Sexton said, "Our board is saying, don't just do it for yourself, do it because you could be a carrier without symptoms running into somebody that's at risk. So they feel like that's a small step in that makes them feel comfortable to open up the economy."

The only exception to this new requirement is when you're dining in at a restaurant.

The Alachua County order goes into effect when the governor's phase one order does on May 4 at midnight and is applicable to all municipalities within the county.

