Alachua County Commissioners Propose New Land Use and Zoning Rules

Commissioners are proposing creating new rules about land use and zoning.

Robert Hutchinson, County Commission Chair, says, "When an adjacent city annexes land that used to be unincorporated, who should continue to control the underlying land use."

In effect, this would mean the county has to sign off on designating new city property as either commercial or residential.

Commissioners were given a variety of options on how to enact new rules, and are following a model that's already in place in Seminole County, in the Orlando area.

Hutchinson, says, "We would like to think that as annexations happen, we still maintain that ability to grow in a logical fashion opposed to a leapfrog sprawl, so if we decide to do something similar to what they did in Seminole County, that would be the goal."

Today was just the first step in the process for the commissioners and they say their ultimate goal is to have something on the ballot come time for the November election, but Newberry City Commissioner, Tim Marden says that might not even happen.

Senator Kieth Perry is currently working on a bill that would make the municipality in which the land resides have zoning and land use authorities, which would nullify the County's proposal.

Marden is against what the county is proposing. He says, " this is just more incremental authoritarianism as far as I'm concerned. I certainly don't appreciate it and I think the voters of Alachua County will ultimately vote it down."

The commission says they plan to have the attorney draft something and move forward at their next meeting in April.