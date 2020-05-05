Alachua County Commissioners amend emergency order to reflect clarifications about masks

Alachua County amended its emergency order to include clarifications about face masks.

Commissioners held an emergency meeting Tuesday afternoon to discuss the highly contested order.

Civil citations could be a possible penalty for people who do not comply with the face covering order with fines costing up to $500 on the third violation. Alachua County commissioners specify that the order will be enforced by law and code enforcement, not business owners.

The latest emergency order strongly recommends that people wear face coverings or masks when working or visiting places such as grocery stores, restaurants, retail stores, pharmacies, construction sites and public transportation.

Exceptions to these restrictions include children under six years old and people who have respiratory or breathing issues so long as they provide a doctor’s note as proof.

These restrictions do not apply to hospitals or medical facilities as workers follow the protocol as issued by the facility's licensing body.

