Alachua County Commissioners clarify the face-covering ordinance



Some elected officials believe taking extra precautions is necessary to keep people safe as phase one reopens businesses in North Central Florida. In Alachua County, county commissioners clarified their face covering ordinance that is now in effect.

One of those clarifications was over enforcing the order, including the possibility of fines for violations.

Exceptions to the face-covering rule in Alachua county applies to children aged six and under.

Or if you say you have a medical issue involved with wearing a mask.

Robert Swain, senior assistant county attorney said, "The reason a doctor's note can be very vague is because it's a doctor's note, they have given the information to the doctor and that is why I said earlier that a doctor's note that you can't wear a face mask is gold. There is a presumption that the doctor has all the information to make that determination."

Code and law enforcement agencies are in charge of making sure people comply with the face-covering order, not essential businesses.

For Alachua County sheriff deputies, their first priority is making sure people are educated with the right information in regards to this order.

Alachua County Sheriff Office public information officer Sgt. Frank Kinsey said, "the first step in everything that we've been doing, is education and I've seen because there are so many media outlets. So many avenues to get information on how quickly the information gets mixed up, how quickly the information is wrong. So getting trusted information out there to the public is very critical."

People who violate the order are subject to civil citations of up to $500.