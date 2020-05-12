Alachua County Commissioners discuss COVID-19 housing options for the homeless

Alachua County commissioners revisited a number of issues today involved with reopening, including the face mask rule and keeping COVID-19 from impacting the homeless population.

Since COVID-19 testing started at GRACE marketplace, more than 250 people including sheltered residents, unsheltered people and staff members have all tested negative for the virus.

Mark Sexton, Alachua County Director of Communications said, "The board listened to, discussed an idea of perhaps taking the most at-risk people and putting them in the hotel rooms. They got some advice from the health department who were not advocating for that."

FEMA has requirements for reimbursement if the county were to use emergency funds for temporary housing related to COVID-19.

Bullets one and two are having the virus and exposure to the virus.

Alachua County department of health director Paul Myers said, "It's that third bullet that seems to be much more encompassing that does not even speak to infection period and so therefore that's the part of this process that's caused me challenges and I haven't signed off on that"

The third is to be able to track the need for isolated sheltering, cost and when someone is no longer infected.

27 people at GRACE marketplace were determined to be particularly vulnerable to the virus with hopes of getting them temporary housing.

Jon DeCarmine, the Director of GRACE Marketplace said, "The goal is not to say, we're going to put them up in a hotel and they're not at any risk anymore. It's simply harm reduction, it's saying that if given the opportunity to move a 75 year old guy with underlying health conditions out of a shelter with 100 people in it into a room where that person is the only one staying there. Then they are going to be safer than they are today."

Alachua County commissioners did not take action on temporarily housing high-risk homeless people in hotels.

But they did agree that a permanent housing solution would be best for the 27 at GRACE marketplace that are high risk.