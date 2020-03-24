Alachua County Commissioners make adjustments to Stay-At-Home order

Alachua County Commissioners are trying to clarify the terms of the stay at home emergency order that went into effect today.

Commissioners agreed to add a number of businesses to their essentials list after receiving concerns from people across the county.

The original list of 35 essential businesses left many of our viewers in Alachua County with questions about what's available for them during the stay-at-home order.

To that list, County Commissioners added businesses like pawn shops, moving services and are considering adding special rules for construction sites and real estate.

A topic of concern for some of the commissioners was the occupancy restriction allowing only one person per 1000 square feet in a business at a time leaving other patrons waiting outside.

Commissioner Charles Chestnut said, "And it's hot and it's just that some of the things just from a viewpoint from me is that I don't know if that's overkill or not but could at least more people get in to get out?"

People who live in the county but work outside of it will run into no issues. The nine cities in Alachua County will also be able to enforce the current order and even apply stricter guidelines.

Alachua County Sheriff Sadie Darnell said, "Law enforcement is going to be the last source of enforcement regarding this order. The important thing is for you to be informed and educated about the order. Deputies in the field will only be used as a last resort regarding its enforcement."

A revision to the item on religious services will be added to make it clear that gatherings of more than ten people are strongly discouraged.

Commissioners agree to not distinguish public gatherings based on the content of the meeting.

Landscaping, pool service, motor dealerships are all also added to the list of essential businesses.

Commissioner Hutch Hutchinson says the order revisions may be done as early as tomorrow.

The rules and practices for real estate and construction sites will be discussed on Friday along with the question of how to approach occupancy restrictions and if the one person per 1000 square feet rule is feasible.

