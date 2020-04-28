Alachua County Commissioners meet to discuss possibly reopening during coronavirus pandemic

Area leaders continue to make plans for when and how they will reopen.

Alachua County Commissioners met this morning via video conference to discuss what factors could be at play to reopen the county during the coronavirus pandemic.

Health Director Paul Meyers pointed out that less than a third of the i-c-u beds in the county are being used and the rise in Covid-19 cases in the county is linear, not exponential.

Commissioners agreed that they need to look at public health as a whole and not just Covid-19 rates, as issues like child and spousal abuse may to be going up while E.R. visits are down.

They will meet again later in the week to discuss the governor's announcement tomorrow about reopening the state.

