Alachua County Community Relief Food Distribution

There will be another opportunity for families in need to put food on the table.

Friday morning, the Alachua County Christian Pastors Association will hold a food drive at the Alachua County Fairgrounds.

You can just pull up, pop the trunk, and groceries will be loaded in your vehicle.

No registration is needed but it is first come, first served.

The event will take place at the Alachua County Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. until noon.

The organization has hosted several similar events since the pandemic started.

