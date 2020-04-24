Alachua County Crisis Center receiving more calls amidst COVID-19 pandemic

The coronavirus is having an impact on everyone's lives and more than ever people are reaching out to the Alachua County Crisis Center for help.

The crisis center offers crisis and suicide intervention phone counseling to residents of Alachua County 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

As issues like anxiety, sickness and job loss have increased due to the pandemic, the crisis center says its getting more calls.

"A lot of people feel like 'maybe my crisis isn't big enough to warrant a phone call. I don't want to take up their time.' We say, if it's on your mind and you feel like you need to reach out, talk for five, 10, 15 minutes, even two in the morning, we're 24/7. We really encourage people to get that support," said the director of the Alachua County Crisis Center Ali Martinez.

'We really let our callers lead the way in terms of what they need. So oftentimes we find that once people have an opportunity to talk about what they're going through, what their feelings are, what their needs are. Once they're able to lift that fog of what they're going through emotionally, we can often follow their lead on what they feel they need next."

The crisis center hotline is 352-264-6789. They can also direct you on how to get more information about COVID-19 or where you can get food.