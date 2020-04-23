Alachua County Emergency Management, ACFR helps distribute food

Volunteers united to ensure that food was distributed to cities within a county during the pandemic.

Alachua County Emergency Management and volunteers from Alachua County Fire Rescue's cadet program helped distribute food to different municipalities and government entities within the county at the fairgrounds on Thursday morning.

The director for emergency management, Hal Grieb, said the help of distribution takes a load off of food banks and helps communities access the food quicker.

"Food disparity is large in Alachua County and its growing with the COVID-19 pandemic," Grieb said. "This is one of the many techniques that we're doing as a community to bolster our efforts in support."

Volunteers loaded thousands of produce, non-perishable food, and drinks onto trucks for places like the Windsor Fire Department and Gainesville Housing Authority.

"We want to make sure that we're feeding the need and making sure that we're able to support any needs whether it be through this specific opportunity," Grieb said. "But we want to make sure our vulnerable populations in our community is taken care of."