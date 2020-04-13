Alachua County Health Department says county COVID-19 cases not increasing at exponential rate

Paul Meyers with the Alachua County Health Department tells TV20 that cases are not increasing at an exponential rate.

He also says the percentage of positive cases is going down which is a good sign.

He credits those improvements with successful social distancing by Alachua County residents.

"If you go out on the streets, if you go out on the stores and you're practicing social distancing - And our streets are typically busy during this time of the year. There is very little traffic out there. Not a lot of people out and about, and so really at the end end of the day it's up to each and every one of us to do what's right during this really unprecedented time," Meyers said.

If you have questions on transmission or treatment of COVID-19, the Alachua County Health Department has an information line you can call at (352) 225-4181.