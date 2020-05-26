Alachua County Jail employee releases inmate 120 days earlier than original sentence

An employee at the Alachua County Jail was demoted after she released an inmate 120 days earlier than his original sentence.

Angela Trent, a shift supervisor at the county jail’s booking department, signed paperwork permitting the release of Stephon Ford back in February, according to Alachua County Sheriff’s records.

Ford, 24, of Gainesville was arrested on charges of domestic battery back in January. Ford racked up additional charges for violating a protection order by calling his past victim from jail.

The victim had reconciled with Ford and did not pursue these additional charges.

Trent processed Ford out of jail instead of reflecting the court’s decision that would not have him serve more time for the additional charges.

Judge Jaworski of the Eighth Judicial Court originally sentenced him to 150 days in jail. He had only served 30 days of his sentence when Trent released him on February 19.

Almost a week later, Judge Jaworski’s assistant called the booking department asking about Ford’s probation. When Trent’s supervisor asked her to follow up and review Ford’s records, she neglected to do so.

In a statement, Trent said she was not scheduled to work and suffered from migraines when her supervisor tried to contact her. In a text message to her supervisor, Trent said she “ … forgot to look into it.”

Trent’s supervisor caught the mistake after reviewing the inmate’s file and alerted Alachua County deputies.

The deputies served a warrant for Ford’s arrest at Jimmy Johns where he was currently employed.

Trent initially made the mistake in a rush to complete her responsibilities two hours before her shift ended, she said in a statement.

Trent received a five-day suspension of pay and was demoted to the position of a criminal justice technician.

