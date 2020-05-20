Alachua County K-9 Officer dies

The Alachua County Sheriff's Office is in mourning.

Deputies announced on Wednesday that K-9 officer, Chief, has died. He was a Belgian Malinois and only three-years-old.

They say the dog experienced a medical emergency while conducting a simulated track.

Medical aid was provided and he was transported to a veterinarian office in Micanopy. He was then transported to the UF small animal clinic for advanced treatment, but he sadly did not make it.

He passed away on Tuesday night with his handler by his side.

Chief joined the department in January of 2018. In his two years with Alachua County, he made numerous arrests for various crimes including burglaries, guns, drugs, and robberies.