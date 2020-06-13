Alachua County Labor Coalition raises money towards bail bond funds

Local Labor Union organizers are working to help inmates thanks to some North-Central Florida residents.

The Alachua County Labor Coalition has raised just over $11,000 for its COVID-19 bond fund.

Organizers say the money will go toward helping people post bail. Many people are in jail pretrial simply because they can't afford the cost of bail. Which makes them innocent in the eyes of the law, due to being innocent until proven guilty. Social distancing is hard to practice inside the Alachua County Jail as well.

The goal is to reunite inmates with a support network and aid them during the pretrial process. So far they have received 519 contributions and have raised over $11,000. You can donate to the fund here.