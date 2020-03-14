Alachua County Library District closes branches

Book lovers have through Saturday to stock up, the Alachua County Library District is closing branches.

Starting Sunday branches, bookmobiles, and library programs are canceled out of concern for COVID-19.

Polling sites located at the Millhopper and tower road branches will be open on Tuesday for the municipal and primary elections.

In Levy County, Supervisor of Elections Tammy Jones said precinct four at the Cedar Key City Hall will move to the Cedar Key Community Center for Tuesday's election.

She cited concerns with coronavirus for making the change.