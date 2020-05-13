Alachua County Library District is offering curbside service at all branch locations

You can now check out books at the library in Alachua County without ever leaving your car.

The library district is offering curbside pickup at all branch locations on Mondays through Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can place holds for books and DVDs and other materials online at your preferred branch. You will receive a notification when the items are ready for pickup.

Library employees will bring the materials out and make sure to bring your library card or ID with you.

"We're working really hard to keep our staff and our patrons safe so right now we're taking as many safety measures as we can," said Rachel Cook, Alachua County Library District public relations and marketing manager. "This is one of the few things that's free for people for entertainment, education, and relaxation right now."

Materials returned to the library will be quarantined for 72 hours before being checked in for circulation.

Online services, including our collection of more than 80,000 eBooks, digital magazines, and dozens of eSources, are available any time at www.aclib.us.

To check out items for curbside pick-up, visit www.aclib.us/catalog