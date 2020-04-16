Alachua County Library District launches video contest

The Alachua County Library District is launching the "Show your library love" video contest this week.

Participants can post videos on social media or send them directly to the library.

Members of the Library staff will pick three winners that will win library swag bags. The videos will be highlighted during National Library week which is April 19-25.

The winners will be selected on Sunday, April 26 on social media and on

the library's website.

Here's how to enter:

Members of the community can enter by creating a short, video that is two minutes or less. In the video say your name and what library you visit the most, then say why you love your library!

Then post the video on Facebook, Instagram, or twitter and tag

@alachualibrary and use the hashtag #showyourlibrarylove!

Or you can email the video via WeTransfer to rcook@aclib.us.