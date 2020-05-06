Alachua County Library District starting curbside service

Starting Wednesday, May 13 the Alachua County Library District will start curbside service at all of its locations. The service will start from 9:30 A.M. to 5:00 P.M Monday through Saturday.

Patrons can check out items online through the library's website or they can call their preferred branch. You can select the branch you want to pick up from and you'll get a notification when items are ready.

When you get to your branch, alert the staff by calling the number posted at your branch or on your notice alert that you're ready to pick up your items.

Book drops are also now open for returns. Please return items in the book drops, don't hand them to employees as they are not taking returns from patrons in person.

Returned items will be quarantined for 72 hours before being checked back in. Return dates for items that are currently checked out have been extended through June 15 and card expiration dates have also been extended.

Interlibrary loans, meeting room reservations, and in-person programs will remain suspended.

Library staff members are available to answer questions virtually through the library's website. Starting Monday, patrons can also call the branches below for help.

Headquarters Branch 352-334-3950

Alachua Branch 386-462-2592

Archer Branch 352-495-3367

Cone Park Branch 352-334-0720

Hawthorne Branch 352-481-1920

High Springs Branch 386-454-2515

Library Partnership Branch 352-334-0165

Micanopy Branch 352-466-3122

Millhopper Branch 352-334-1272

Newberry Branch 352-472-1135

Tower Road Branch 352-333-2840

Waldo Branch 352-468-3298