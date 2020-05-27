Alachua County Operations to open on Monday

On Monday, Alachua County operations will open up to the public by appointment only.

Citizens will be required to wear masks unless they qualify for an exemption not to. Temperatures will also be checked and they must not exceed 100 degrees. If so they will not be allowed to enter buildings, but alternate services may be available.

Visitors will also be asked if they’ve traveled outside the country or to New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, or Louisiana within the past 14 days. They’ll also be asked if they’ve experienced excessive coughing or respiratory issues.

Enhanced cleaning services will also occur at offices.