Alachua County Pets: Buddy, Peyton and Hester

Let's take a look at some "adorable," "adoptable" animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

Buddy is a very handsome hound-lab mix. His name is apparently a perfect fit because he really would like to be your buddy if you need a new friend.

Peyton is a favorite between both the shelter staff and volunteers. They say he's ready to find someone who would love to go on adventures together.

Hester is a female short hair cat, around 4- or 5-years-old. They say she might only have 3 legs, but that doesn't affect her love of snuggles at all. She's a sweet gal and would love to meet you.

Adoptions for dogs and puppies are usually $40 but are currently totally waived. Cats and kittens are $20 dollars. People hoping to adopt must be at least 18-years-old and have all other pets up to date on their shots and licenses. Visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

