Alachua County Pets: Blue, Dante, and Ralphie

Let's take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

Blue is a 5-year-old Siberian husky mix who has experience with living with another dog, kids, and even a rabbit in the home. Plus, he has his basic commands down pat.

Dante is a 2-year-old lab and bully breed mix. He's a loveable guy with the people at the shelter. He might be shy at first, but they say he warms up quickly and would be happy to go on a walk with you sometime.

Ralphie is a staff favorite. This 2-year-old brown tabby really likes to just curl up in his cubby hole and snuggle. Plus, of course, he loves to get some attention.

Good news for pet owners to-be: adoption fees are waived!

Adoptions include their spay and neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips. Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

You can contact Alachua County Animal Services at 1-352-264-6870 ext. 5, or email ACAS@alachuacounty.us to schedule an appointment.