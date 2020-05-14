Alachua County Pets: Cadbury, Louie, and Mako

Let's take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

Cadbury is a domestic shorthair cat who's just over a year old. This little guy is a real snuggler, and they say he can't wait to meet you.

Louie is a 3-year-old bully breed, with a magnetic personality. This little guy has a lot to love.

Mako recently celebrated her first birthday. She has been living it up with one of their foster families. She loves both kids and cats, so if you have a busy household with room for one more, it might just be her.

Good news for pet owners to-be: adoption fees are waived!

Adoptions include their spay and neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips. Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

You can contact Alachua County Animal Services at 1-352-264-6870 ext. 5, or email ACAS@alachuacounty.us to schedule an appointment.