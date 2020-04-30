Alachua County Pets: Forsythe, Prince, and Kirby

Let's take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

Shelter staff says Forsythe has been fantastic not just with other cats, but with kids too. This little guy loves love, attention, and of course, catnip.

Prince is a black bully breed who's always up for a run. They say he keeps his head held high and likes to prance around while carrying his toys. Keeping up with this cutie will definitely make your day.

And Kirby is a tan bully breed. If you need a companion for when you return to the lake, this might be your guy. He loves playing on the water and would be happy to go for a splash with you sometime.

Adoptions include their spay and neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips. Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

You can contact Alachua County Animal Services at 1-352-264-6870 ext. 5, or email ACAS@alachuacounty.us to schedule an appointment.