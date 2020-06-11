Alachua County Pets: Fred, George, and Gus

Let's take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

Fred and George are 10-week-old male orange tabby cats. The staff at the shelter say these boys offer a lifetime of fun. They recommend people give new kitties some time to themselves when bringing them into a new home so they can acclimate before getting up to some mischief.

Gus is a boxer-bully breed mix coming up on his second birthday. They say he loves people and is curious about other dogs and pets. He's also a total love bug.

Good news for pet owners to-be: adoption fees are waived!

Adoptions include their spay and neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips. Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

You can contact Alachua County Animal Services at 1-352-264-6870 ext. 5, or email ACAS@alachuacounty.us to schedule a visit Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.