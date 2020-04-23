Alachua County Pets: Katelyn, Balder, and Porche

Let's take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

Katelyn is a 2-year-old tortoiseshell cat. They say she is ready for a loving home and is happy to give back some unconditional love in return.

Balder is a 1.5-year-old lab mix. This one's a real cuddler according to the shelter. This calm boy loves to play and snuggle up to a good movie.

Porche is a beautiful little girl who would love to go on a run with you. They say this social butterfly is ready to find a loving home today.

Adoptions fees are currently waived.

Adoptions include their spay and neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations and microchips. Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

You can contact Alachua County Animal Services at 1-352-264-6870 and press 5, or email ACAS@alachuacounty.us to schedule an appointment.