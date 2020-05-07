Alachua County Pets: Lil' Macaroni, Remy, and Meg

Let's take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

Meet Lil' Macaroni. This sweet, domestic shorthair kitty is staying with a foster home until he is ready for adoption. They welcome people to send them an email if they're interested in adopting the little guy.

Remy is a hound dog mix coming up on his second birthday. He definitely loves to go on walks. He might still be making up his mind on cats, but he knows he's all in favor of binge-watching whatever you like.

Meg is a 3-year-old bully breed with some wonderful markings. She has a beautiful smile and is ready to go home today!

You can bring home your new best friend for $40 for dogs and $20 dollars for cats.

Adoptions include their spay and neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips. Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

You can contact Alachua County Animal Services at 1-352-264-6870 ext. 5, or email ACAS@alachuacounty.us to schedule an appointment.