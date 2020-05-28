Alachua County Pets: Ravioli and Tortellini, Bleu, and Joey

Let's take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

Ravioli and Tortellini are 10-week-old brown tabby kitties. These cuties would be a purr-fect addition to your home. If you want to check in on them before you come to meet them you are invited to check out their kitten cam!

Bleu is a 2-year-old boxer bully breed with an adorable underbite. He is a sweet boy. After a minute of getting to know you, he might just be a great new friend.

Joey is a 2-year-old lab mix. Apparently, he is a very smart boy and already has most of his basic commands down. They think he would be great for someone looking for a nice companion.

Good news for pet owners to-be: adoption fees are waived!

Adoptions include their spay and neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips. Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

You can contact Alachua County Animal Services at 1-352-264-6870 ext. 5, or email ACAS@alachuacounty.us to schedule an appointment.