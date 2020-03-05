Alachua County Pets: Ringo, Stevie Nix, Bono and Kanye West

Let's take a look at some "adorable," "adoptable" animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

All these four-legged celebs will be at Gainesville's 'One Love Cafe' on Saturday from 10 am to 1 pm. The best part is this weekend, the adoption fee for dogs is totally waived. Dog adoptions are normally $40, and cats are $20.

People looking to adopt must be 18 or older, and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses. You can see all the adoptable friends at www.Alachuacounty.us.