Alachua County Public Schools announces graduation ceremonies for the class of 2020

Alachua County Public Schools released a press release on Tuesday, announcing the district has arranged with the Gainesville Raceway to hold open-air graduation ceremonies on June, 8-10.

The press release also says that to maintain social distancing, students and their families will drive into the raceway and up to a stage. As the graduates’ names are being called, the graduates will get out of their cars, walk across the stage, and have their pictures taken. They will then get back in their cars and exit the raceway.

The Gainesville Raceway is not charging the district for the ceremonies.

“We’re happy we can help the Class of 2020 have a graduation ceremony,” said track manager Mike Yurick. “We hope it will be a memorable experience for them.”

“When COVID-19 closed schools, I made it a priority to have some sort of in-person graduation ceremony for our seniors,” said Superintendent Karen Clarke. “This ‘hybrid’ approach gives graduates the opportunity to walk across the stage in their caps and gowns while still keeping everyone as safe as possible.”

The schedule of ceremonies:

June 8: Newberry High School, 9-11 a.m.

Hawthorne High School, 2-3:30 p.m.

PAM@Loften High School, 6-7:30 p.m.

June 9: Eastside High School, 9:30-noon

Buchholz High School, 5-7:30 p.m.

June 10: Santa Fe High School, 9:30-noon

Gainesville High School, 5-7:30 p.m.