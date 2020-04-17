Alachua County Public Schools launch School Bus Wi-Fi

Students now have to access classwork online, due to COVID-19.

However, not everyone has internet access.

Starting Monday, Alachua County Public Schools will be launching School Bus Wi-Fi.

Buses will have Wi-Fi hotspots and will travel to 45 locations in the county to provide internet access.

The buses will be at locations for 3 hours every weekday.

Students will be able to get the internet service from up to 150-200 feet of the bus. Students are reminded to still practice social distancing.

“We know so many of our students and their families don’t have internet access either because of the cost or they live in an area that cable and other providers don’t reach,” said Superintendent Karen Clarke.

Students won't need a password to log on to the Wi-Fi, but the district is asking people to limit the use of the Wi-Fi and use it only for the distance learning.

A full list of sites and schedules are available on the district's website right here.