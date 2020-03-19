Alachua County Public Schools ask for donations to feed students

Alachua County Public schools have teamed up with community members to help fill the stomachs of children who rely on school for consistent meals.

This week, Alachua County and other districts in the region have provided children with breakfast and lunch at specific locations. The federal government told school district leaders that they cannot give ou meals during their scheduled spring break.

Now the district has partnered with community groups and businesses to provide meals next week, but they are still asking for donations.

Residents are asked to donate non-perishable food items at the following locations:



Junior League: 430 North Main Street; Monday, Wednesday and Friday from March 23-April 3, 11-1 and 4-6



Catholic Charities: 1701 NE 9th Street; Monday-Friday, 8:30- 4



SWAG Community Center: 807 SW 64th Terrace, Monday-Thursday 9-4, Friday 9-1



United Way of North Central Florida: 6031 NW 1st Place; Monday-Friday, 9-4



Donations can also be dropped off at Food4Kids locations throughout the county. A special fund has also been set up called The Education Foundation through which residents can offer monetary donations.