Alachua County School Board Members discuss the recent multi-million dollar land purchase in Jonesville

The parcel of land purchased by Alachua County Public Schools off of NW 143 St. in Jonesville was approved in a 3-2 vote by the school board on May 5 for $3.68 million.

One board member wonders, "Why the purchase of the land now? I can't answer that, that's what I'm asking."

Approving board members say this parcel of land is needed for students in the future.

"But I think it's more of what we're looking at, 8 to 10 years down the road."

Board members Tina Certain and Leanetta McNealy were in dissent.

Certain said, "Hearing a lot of that in the public, the public feeling like the district entered into a risky land speculation deal to transfer money to public tax dollars to a developer to a richer developer. It was not done for the public good, this is not something we needed now."

Certain added that the public's trust was violated but how? A citizen's oversight committee can't do anything about it.

Gainesville resident Carlee Simon explains how in a video posted on Facebook that talks about this land purchase and has more than 1,400 views.

Simon said, "There are a few issues with this appraisal, first the final report valued the land at 3.5 million dollars. Keep in mind this property sold or 1.85 million dollars December 14, 2018."

The video also questions whether the purchase might be a conflict of interest.

"Furthermore the school district's management of this situation provided no opportunity for oversight by the elected members of the school board or the ballot approved members of the oversight committee."

Since the school board can't pull out of the land purchase, how do they regain the trust that Certain said is lost?

The oversight committee is meant to review how money in the half-cent tax is spent. Certain says all that can be done from here on out is give the oversight committee more power to give input to school board staff before the money is spent.

"Big impact, I think that's the number one reason why I think we should pump the brakes," said Certain. "I am a fierce advocate for the public and being a good steward of our dollars, taxpayer dollars. And again, I'll just say my only concern in pursuing this was to ensure that we use those taxpayer dollars for the intent that they were raised and I don't believe that they were and I'll stand on that."

Certain says the board should have put a pause on approving the land purchase.

Although, another board member, Robert Hyatt says it's the board's responsibility to push play on that decision now for students in the future.

"Well I think it's more projected growth, over the last number of years."

Hyatt says that money from the half-cent tax is contributing to projects currently underway, in addition to being used for this land purchase.

"Right now we have $70 million immediately committed starting right now to rebuild Howard Bishop on the east side, to rebuild Metcalfe on the east side and to rebuild Idylwild which is barely on the southwest but mostly serves east side students."

An elementary school is planned for that new plot of land in Jonesville, with a projected completion date of August 2021.