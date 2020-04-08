Alachua County School Board denied day in State Court

The Florida State Supreme Court declined to hear a challenge to a state education funding law by the Alachua County School Board.

Online court records indicate the court has chosen not to hear the legal case brought by Alachua and eight other school districts.

They had challenged a 2017 Education Bill that provided more funding for charter schools, claiming the state was taking their constitutional right to govern charter schools.

Lower courts disagreed and without comment the supreme court let the law stand.