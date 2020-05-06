Alachua County School Board votes to make offer on 37 acres of land

The Alachua County School Board may be building a new school in the Jonesville area.

At Tuesday night's school board meeting, the board voted to make an offer of $3,680,000 to Drake Land Holdings, LLC for 37 acres of land off Northwest Newberry Road, just south of Jonesville Park.

The purchase was opposed, in part, by board member Tina Certain, who took to Facebook before the meeting to say that the price was too steep, considering a recession due to COVID-19 could be on the horizon.

The purchase will be funded by the half cent tax.