Alachua County School District asking for help to honor graduating seniors

The Alachua County School District is calling on businesses and residents to help honor the graduating class of 2020.

While graduating seniors have missed out on a number of activities and traditions that would typically mark the end of their high school careers, the school district is looking for a new way to celebrate them.

From next Tuesday through June 10th, the school district is asking residents of Alachua County to display messages supporting the Class of 2020. That could include marquees and signs outside of businesses and churches, yard signs, or even posts on social media.

"We've had so many businesses and individuals in Alachua County reaching out to us saying 'How can we help? How can we help the Class of 2020?' So what we're asking folks to do is to share a little love with the Class of 2020 by posting messages in whatever way they can think of that supports our graduating seniors," said Alachua County School District's Director of Communications Jackie Johnson.

“What we would like is for students and their families, as they’re out and about in the community, we’d love for them to see these messages popping up all over the community for the next few weeks. We want this to be as fun and meaningful and memorable as it possibly can be.”

The final graduation ceremony for the district will be held June 10th.