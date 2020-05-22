The Alachua County School District is honoring the Class of 2020

Seniors at Alachua County High Schools did not experience the typical end to a high school career. The district said these soon to be graduates have missed out on multiple traditions because of the pandemic including prom, Grad Bash, and awards ceremonies.

They still want to make sure these students are recognized and feel appreciated. The district is asking for residents and businesses in the community to display signs showing their support and appreciation for this year's senior class anytime between May 26th and June 10th.

They would like to try and have signs or marquees with a simple message on display at religious centers, outside of homes, at any business, and even schools. You can also post your message of love and encouragement for this graduating group on social media.

The district is also asking people to use “ #WeLoveACPSGrads” on Twitter. They will also post photos of signs in the community on their social media pages.

Alachua County Superintendent Karen Clarke said, "I've been so heartened by the number of individuals, businesses and organizations that have reached out to find out how they can support our graduating seniors."