Alachua County Sheriff responds to death of George Floyd

As protests continue over the death of George Floyd, sheriff's deputies across North Central Florida issued their responses.

Alachua County Sheriff Sadie Darnell condemned the actions of the Minneapolis officers responsible for Floyd's death in a statement Thursday night.

In her statement, Darnell said she was horrified saying the homicide could have been prevented.

She goes on to say the actions of the Minneapolis officers do not represent the values of Alachua County deputies.