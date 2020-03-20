Alachua County Sheriff to implement safety measures at the county jail

State Attorney Bill Cervone and Alachua County Sheriff Sadie Darnell say they are taking steps to reduce the risk of COVID-19 in the Alachua County Jail.

They are screening current inmates to find the ones who can be released without putting the community at risk. For the inmates who mast remain in jail, staff will also implement safety measures.

Meanwhile, ASO's jail lobby has now closed. Darnell said they are reducing the number of arrests in the Alachua County including not formally arresting people for certain crimes as long as it is consistent with public safety.